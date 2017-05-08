Reds Spoil Cueto's Homecoming

CINCINNATI (AP) - Scott Feldman pitched a four-hitter, Scott Schebler and Zack Cozart homered off Johnny Cueto and the Cincinnati Reds beat the San Francisco Giants 4-0 Sunday for their season-high fifth straight win.
Cincinnati took three in a row for their first sweep of the Giants since 2013, outscoring them 31-5 during the series.
Feldman (2-3) was only 1-5 in six career starts against the Giants going into this game. He easily handled a slumping lineup, striking out five, walking one and hitting a batter while throwing 119 pitches. He got his first shutout since 2014 with Houston.
Cueto (4-2) was the Reds' ace for eight seasons. In two starts against them since being traded in 2015, he has given up 10 runs in 12 innings. He struck out a season-high 10 and allowed six hits during seven innings in this loss.
