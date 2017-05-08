US Interior secretary to get aerial tour of Utah monument

(Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP). Protesters chant in favor of the Bears Ears National Monument as vehicles leave the Gateway Shopping Mall near the Bureau of Land Management office, where U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke were speaking...

(Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP). Protesters in favor of the Bears Ears National Monument gather outside the Bureau of Land Management office, where U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was speaking at a news conference in Salt Lake City, ...

(Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP). Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, left, introduces U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to speak at a news conference after having met with members of the Bears Ears Commission at the Bureau of Land Management ...

(Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP). U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks at a news conference after having met with members of the Bears Ears Commission at the Bureau of Land Management office at the Gateway in Salt Lake City, Sunday,...

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and BRADY McCOMBSAssociated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is getting a bird's-eye view of one of America's newest national monuments on Monday as he flies over the 1.3 million-acres Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah.

Zinke and Utah's governor are scheduled to spend the morning touring Bears Ears National Monument by helicopter as the Interior secretary sets out on day two of a four-day Utah visit to re-assess two vast national monuments.

The two Republicans are expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon before hiking up to the House on Fire, a ruin within the monument.

The re-evaluation of Bears Ears National Monument and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument comes after President Donald Trump's executive order signed last month called for a review of 27 national monuments established by several former presidents.

