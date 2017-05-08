Earthquake hits central Alaska, third to hit during weekend

PLEASANT VALLEY, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Earthquake Information Center says a magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit the central part of the state.
The center says the earthquake had an epicenter 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Pleasant Valley, a town of about 700 residents at 9:09 p.m. local time Sunday. The earthquake had a depth of 6.8 miles (11 kilometers.)
The earthquake was the third to hit Alaska over the weekend.
On Saturday, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck in the Kenai Peninsula region at 8:25 p.m. local time Saturday.
Officials say the moderate quake was felt in the Anchorage area but no damage was reported.
The center reported hours earlier that a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit part of the Aleutian Islands chain. The quake struck about 12:43 p.m. in the Fox Islands region of the Aleutians. There are no reports of damage from the earthquake.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
