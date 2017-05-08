Hawaii investigates graffiti found on revered mountain

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding out who painted graffiti on rocks within a protected area on one of Hawaii's most revered mountains.
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources says the rocks were defaced in the Mauna Kea Ice Age Reserve, an area on Mauna Kea's southern slope protected by the state. The department says the graffiti was found on April 28. Graffiti also was found on other parts of Mauna Kea property managed by the University of Hawaii Office of Mauna Kea Management.
A photo released by the department shows two adjacent rocks painted with the words "stop" and "bombing."
Mauna Kea is considered a sacred mountain by many Native Hawaiians because it is thought to be the home of deities.
The department asks anyone with information to call the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Hawaii Branch Office at (808) 933-3460 or call the division's statewide hotline at 643-DLNR.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
