Latest Indiana sports

YANKEES-CUBS

Cubs rally in extra innings over Yankees, 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) - Willson Contreras hit a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, and the Chicago Cubs cooled off the New York Yankees with a wild 5-4 victory on Sunday night.

Anthony Rizzo sparked the winning rally with a leadoff double against Adam Warren (0-1). Rizzo moved up on Miguel Montero's fly ball to left before Addison Russell struck out.

Chicago trailed 4-1 before it rallied in the ninth against Aroldis Chapman, who helped the Cubs win it all last year for the first time since 1908. Albert Almora Jr. and Javier Baez each singled in a run before Chapman hit slumping slugger Anthony Rizzo on his left wrist with the bases loaded on his 36th pitch, forcing home the tying run.

Tyler Clippard then came in and got Ben Zobrist to bounce to second for the final out. It was Chapman's first blown save since Game 7 of the World Series at Cleveland.

CUBS MOVES

Cubs place Anderson on DL with back injury

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have placed left-hander Brett Anderson on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.

The Cubs also recalled reliever Justin Grimm and infielder Tommy La Stella from Triple-A Iowa before Sunday night's game against the New York Yankees. Rob Zastryzny was optioned to Chicago's top farm club.

Anderson's back started bothering him in the first inning of Saturday night's 11-6 loss to New York. He recorded just one out and was charged with five runs and six hits.

The Cubs are off Thursday and next Monday, and it's unclear what they might do with Anderson's spot in the rotation. If they go with a fifth starter, Mike Montgomery could move into the rotation, or Eddie Butler could come up from the minors.

NASCAR-TALLADEGA

Stenhouse scores 1st career Cup victory with last-lap pass

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. used a strong Ford engine to blow past Kyle Busch in overtime at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup victory.

It was the first victory for Roush Fenway Racing since Carl Edwards at Sonoma in 2014.

Stenhouse, who has led a resurgent Roush team, won in his 158th Cup start. He started from the pole, praised the power from his Doug Yates-built engine for the speed, then used it to snatch the race away with a last-lap pass of Busch.

Jamie McMurray finished second in a Chevrolet and was followed by Busch in a Toyota, then Aric Almirola, another Ford driver.

KENTUCKY DERBY

Fresh horses await Derby winner Always Dreaming in Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Always Dreaming is headed to the Preakness in two weeks, when the Kentucky Derby winner is likely to face several fresh horses that skipped the first leg of the Triple Crown.

A majority of the 20-horse field that ran on a sloppy track in Saturday's Derby won't go on to Baltimore.

Trainer Todd Pletcher says Always Dreaming will head to Baltimore on Tuesday, so the 3-year-old colt has plenty of time to adjust to his new surroundings ahead of the 1 3/16-mile race to be run May 20th.

Also possible to run in the Preakness is Lookin At Lee, the long shot that finished second in the Derby, and 13th-place Girvin. If an issue with fourth-place Classic Empire's right eye clears up, he could join them.

ATHLETES-FRAUD TALE

Cautionary fraud tale for pro athletes with sudden wealth

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina financial planner's prison sentence for stealing from pro football players offers a cautionary tale to young athletes set to make millions after the NFL draft.

The instant millionaires may know where they'll be playing professional football, but they're still figuring out how to manage their newfound wealth.

Pro leagues and athletes' unions offer education on how to avoid scams. But legal scholars say there are limits to their ability to regulate financial advisers, and they say players need to do their homework. The NFL Players Association runs a registry for financial advisers, but it's voluntary.

North Carolina financial planner Michael Rowan was recently sentenced to prison for stealing nearly $3 million from clients. Several NFL players also sued his firm, alleging they were steered to questionable investments.

