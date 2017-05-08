Woman killed by lightning strike while riding horse

SEDALIA, Colo. (AP) - A 37-year-old woman was killed by a lightning strike as she rode her horse on a trail.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the woman was riding along the trail along Rainbow Creek Road with a 15-year-old girl when lightning hit them at 3:24 p.m. Sunday. They were one their way to meet the woman's mother.
The office says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene along with her horse. The girl was taken in serious condition to a nearby hospital.
The office did not release the names of the woman or the girl. It says both were residents or the neighborhood and experienced horseback riders.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Images of severe weather from around the Midlands on Wednesday.More >>
A Bible found untouched in Bass Chapel at William Carey University after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the campus has garnered a lot of attention on social media. .More >>
A Bible found untouched in Bass Chapel at William Carey University after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the campus has garnered a lot of attention on social media. .More >>
Severe storms brought heavy rain, strong wind and possible tornadoes to the South on Monday, taking at least five lives. More storms are forecast for Tuesday.More >>
Severe storms brought heavy rain, strong wind and possible tornadoes to the South on Monday, taking at least five lives. More storms are forecast for Tuesday.More >>
The event served as a fundraiser for the Missouri House Rabbit Society, a group that cares for domestic rabbits.More >>
The event served as a fundraiser for the Missouri House Rabbit Society, a group that cares for domestic rabbits.More >>
Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inaugurationMore >>
Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inaugurationMore >>
Trump: Few share 'iron bonds' like US, AustraliaMore >>
Trump: Few share 'iron bonds' like US, AustraliaMore >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.More >>
Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.More >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."More >>
President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."More >>
The most biologically diverse waterway in America is seriously illMore >>
The most biologically diverse waterway in America is seriously illMore >>
A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old petsMore >>
A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old petsMore >>
An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction in Massachusetts suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall, killing three people and injuring nineMore >>
An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction in Massachusetts suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall, killing three people and injuring nineMore >>
The GOP intensifies an all-out effort to salvage health care legislation in the House, with President Donald Trump personally intervening to reverse two pivotal "no" votes by endorsing billions more to help people with pre-existing conditionsMore >>
The GOP intensifies an all-out effort to salvage health care legislation in the House, with President Donald Trump personally intervening to reverse two pivotal "no" votes by endorsing billions more to help people with pre-existing conditionsMore >>