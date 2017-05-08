Trump congratulates golfer John Daly for winning PGA event

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is congratulating golfer John Daly for winning his first PGA Tour Champions title.
The 51-year-old Daly had not won on tour since the PGA Tour's 2004 Buick Invitational. Daly, who endorsed Trump during the campaign, was wearing American flag pants when he finished at 14-under 202 at The Woodlands.
Trump is an avid golfer who owns more than a dozen golf courses and says he likes to use the game to conduct business. Trump tweeted his congratulations to Daly early Monday. Trump wrote: "John is a great guy who never gave up - and now a winner again!"
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The new Texas law was blasted by opponents as the nation's toughest on immigrants since Arizona's crackdown in 2010. Opponents vowed to challenge it in court.More >>
The new Texas law was blasted by opponents as the nation's toughest on immigrants since Arizona's crackdown in 2010. Opponents vowed to challenge it in court.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The countries the Trump administration banned refuges from does not include countries where he has business ties.More >>
The countries the Trump administration banned refuges from does not include countries where he has business ties.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
As the Republican nominee, Donald Trump listed 21 conservatives from which he would choose to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>
As the Republican nominee, Donald Trump listed 21 conservatives from which he would choose to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>