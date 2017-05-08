Commercial vehicle fire blocking I-65 S between Elizabethtown, Glendale

The incident happened between Exits 91 and 86. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A commercial vehicle fire is blocking a portion of southbound Interstate 65 in Hardin County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the incident is going on between Exit 91 in Elizabethtown and Exit 86 in Glendale.

Drivers should use US 31W at Elizabethtown to continue south and rejoin I-65 at Exit 81.

