I-65 S reopens in Hardin County after commercial vehicle fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Southbound Interstate 65 has reopened in Hardin County after a commercial vehicle caught on fire Monday morning.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the incident happened between Exit 91 in Elizabethtown and Exit 86 in Glendale.

No injuries were reported.

