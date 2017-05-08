Eric Trump denies alleged statements on Russian funding

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's son is denying that he told a sportswriter that his family real estate business got money from Russia to fund golf courses.
Writer James Dodson said Eric Trump told him in 2014, "We have all the funding we need out of Russia" and don't rely on American banks. According to Dodson, the president's son said Russians are "really invested in our programs" and "we just go there all the time."
In a Monday morning tweet, Eric Trump called the story "completely fabricated."
The president has long denied having financial ties to Russia. His oldest son - Donald Trump, Jr. - told a real estate conference in 2008 that the family business "sees a lot of money pouring in from Russia."
