ACLU sues for documents in Yemen raid that killed Navy SEAL

NEW YORK (AP) - A civil rights group wants to force the U.S. government to divulge more information about a January raid in Yemen that resulted in the death of a Navy SEAL and Yemeni civilians.
A lawsuit was filed Monday in Manhattan federal court by the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU is seeking to learn the legal basis and decision-making process used in the raid after filing a Freedom of Information Act request with the Central Intelligence Agency and the departments of defense, justice and state.
The ACLU said more information is needed in part because of conflicting facts that emerged after the raid. The ACLU said the military has claimed between four and 12 civilians were killed, while others say as many as 25 died.
A government spokesman declined comment.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flamesMore >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flamesMore >>
The Transportation Security Administration is looking to reunite passengers with stuff they leave behind at airport checkpointsMore >>
The Transportation Security Administration is looking to reunite passengers with stuff they leave behind at airport checkpointsMore >>
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes says a sewer main may be the cause of a sinkhole in San Francisco, but officials won't know for sure until they can move a big-rig truck that is partially swallowed by the holeMore >>
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes says a sewer main may be the cause of a sinkhole in San Francisco, but officials won't know for sure until they can move a big-rig truck that is partially swallowed by the holeMore >>
Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inaugurationMore >>
Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inaugurationMore >>
Trump: Few share 'iron bonds' like US, AustraliaMore >>
Trump: Few share 'iron bonds' like US, AustraliaMore >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.More >>
Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.More >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."More >>
President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."More >>