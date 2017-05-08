Police: 2 arrested after overdosing on heroin, crashing car into house

The crash happened in the 2900 block of 19th Street in Columbus. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Two people were arrested Sunday night after allegedly overdosing on heroin and crashing their vehicle into a Columbus home.

Police said officers responded to the home in the 2900 block of 19th Street about 10:10 p.m. Sunday and found the driver, Dillon M. Goff, and his passenger, Samantha D. Artis, both 21 and of Edinburgh, unconscious with blue lips and labored breathing. Police suspected the pair had overdosed on opioids and administered Narcan to both of them.

Both regained consciousness and were taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. Upon their discharge, they were taken to Bartholomew County Jail.

Goff is charged with possession of a drug injection device and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Artis is charged with possession of a legend drug injection device.

