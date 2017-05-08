Police: Man takes minivan when driver mistakes him for valet

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a man stole a minivan at an Atlantic City hotel when the driver mistook him for a valet.
Atlantic City police say 35-year-old city resident Steven Jacobs was arrested around 7 a.m. Sunday after officers stopped the vehicle. They say a loaded handgun was found on the floorboard.
Authorities say the car had been taken Saturday at the Wyndham Skyline Tower, shortly after the minvan's owner arrived at the site and voluntarily gave Jacobs' his keys.
Jacobs is charged with theft of movable property and a weapons offense. It wasn't known Monday if he's retained an attorney.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flamesMore >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flamesMore >>
The Transportation Security Administration is looking to reunite passengers with stuff they leave behind at airport checkpointsMore >>
The Transportation Security Administration is looking to reunite passengers with stuff they leave behind at airport checkpointsMore >>
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes says a sewer main may be the cause of a sinkhole in San Francisco, but officials won't know for sure until they can move a big-rig truck that is partially swallowed by the holeMore >>
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes says a sewer main may be the cause of a sinkhole in San Francisco, but officials won't know for sure until they can move a big-rig truck that is partially swallowed by the holeMore >>
Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inaugurationMore >>
Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inaugurationMore >>
Trump: Few share 'iron bonds' like US, AustraliaMore >>
Trump: Few share 'iron bonds' like US, AustraliaMore >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.More >>
Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.More >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."More >>
President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."More >>