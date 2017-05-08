Sports Minute: Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - The Chicago Cubs begin a road trip in Colorado less than 24 hours after the New York Yankees edged them 5-4 in a Wrigley Field marathon. Sunday's game went 18 innings and ended after 1 a.m. local time. Jake Arrieta throws for the Cubs in the first of three games against the Rockies.

DENVER (AP) - Anthony Rizzo plans to be in the Chicago Cubs lineup for Monday's series opener in Colorado. He took an Aroldis Chapman pitch off his forearm to force in the tying run in the ninth inning Sunday against the New York Yankees. X-rays came back negative.

MIAMI (AP) - Carlos Martinez tries for his second victory of the season Monday night in Miami, where the St. Louis Cardinals continue their road trip against the Marlins. The Cardinals finished off a series sweep of the Atlanta Braves with a 14-inning win Sunday.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues are packing for the summer after Nashville knocked them from the NHL playoffs Sunday. The Blues' scored just one goal in 15 power-play chances against the Predators and they were just two for 30 with a man advantage in their two playoff series.

