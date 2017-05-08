Charges dismissed against man accused of stealing mom's stew

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico man arrested for breaking into his mom's house to steal her traditional New Mexican stew won't face charges after all.
Last week, a state district judge dismissed charges against Jonathan Carlos Ray, who was charged in 2015 for the theft of his mother's posole (poh-SOH-lay). The judge says the only witnesses to the alleged crime were Ray and his mother.
Police say Ray was arrested after he ignored his mother's orders to stay away from her posole and ran off with the holiday dish.
According to a criminal complaint, Ray sent his mom a text message saying he wanted some of her posole. She told him no.
The complaint says the mother later found her gate and garage broken and a pot of the posole missing.
Posole, a hominy, is a traditional soup or stew made with pork or chicken popular in Mexico and the American Southwest.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
