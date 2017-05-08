Kidsview Louisville offering free summer camps

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - School will be out soon and many parents are looking for ways to keep their children busy and learning over the summer.

Kidsview Louisville is offering free summer camps for students living in Central, South and West end neighborhoods.

There are a variety of camps for kids of all ages. Click here to find a camp that suits your child's needs.

Parents must submit and application, along with a letter of recommendation from a teacher or school administrator by May 18. Families will be notified about acceptance by May 24.

