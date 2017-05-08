Police: Altercation led to deadly Derby Day shooting

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - Shively police the man who died after being shot on Derby Day and crashing his truck into the corner of a building was the result of an altercation with someone he knew..

The shooting happened around 1:35 p.m. May 6 at a home in the 1700 block of Noble Place where the victim, Michael Bosse, 47, and a number of other people lived.

Police say Bosse was shot inside the home by another person, then grabbed his 6-year-old daughter and sped off in his pickup truck. After turning onto Dixie Highway, Bosse lost consciousness. His truck hit the corner of a former pizza restaurant at Dixie Highway and Leroy Avenue.

Shively Police said they do have a suspect but have not arrested that person. The shooting is being called an isolated incident.

Bosse's daughter was not injured. She was checked at Norton Children's Hospital following the crash.

