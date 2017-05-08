Woman sentenced to prison for killing mother

A Northern Kentucky woman was sentenced for fatally stabbing her mother.

Lara Conley, 39, was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Monday.

Last month, a jury found her guilty of stabbing her mom, Carlene Conley, to death in her Independence home in March of 2015.

Police said Conley called 911 claiming there'd been a burglary, but they found her stabbed 79 times.

Conley has claimed she acted in self defense.

