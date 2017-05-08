Headwear wanted for 2017 Kentucky Derby Museum Hat Contest

These are photos of hats in the 2016 exhibit. (Source: Kentucky Derby Museum)

About two dozen hats will be selected for exhibition. (Source: Kentucky Derby Museum)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Did you have a winning Kentucky Derby hat?

The Kentucky Derby Museum is inviting both professionals and amateurs to enter their hats in a contest. The winners will be included in the museum's It's My Derby fashion exhibit.

The hat contest is a signature element of the exhibition, which strives to capture the spirit associated with the Kentucky Derby, according to a news release from the museum.

All hat entries will be judged by an expert panel. Twenty to 25 hats will be selected for display in the museum exhibit for one year.

A Judges' Choice Award will be given to the best overall entry. A Most Representative of Derby Award will go to the person whose hat best captures the essence of the Kentucky Derby. An "Employees' Choice Award also will be presented.

Entries must be delivered or postmarked by May 31, 2017 during museum hours only. No international entries will be accepted. The museum is not responsible for lost or damaged items.

Click here to view contest rules.

