Not lost in translation: Refugee children excited to receive donated toys

Members of the Highlands community donated toys to the childcare program at Catholic Charities. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- A group of children from around the world learned a valuable lesson about generosity on Monday.

Children of refugees served by the Catholic Charities of Louisville got a taste of Christmas in May when toy donations rolled in from neighbors in the Highlands area.

While their parents attend English classes, the kids are cared for in a playroom. It's a safe and clean place for them to play, but there is no budget for toys.

So, volunteer Debby Kaufman decided to reach out to her neighbors for help and received a big response.

"So much of the toys we have, have been here such a long time, some are broken," Kaufman said. "They just love new things. We just had the generosity of tons of people that gave a lot of things."

The response from the children, most of whom don't speak English, needed no translation. Broad smiles and cheers erupted as the bags of toys were unwrapped.

"These are kids whose parents are coming from all over the world - Burundi, Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Haiti, almost every continent is represented here," Outreach Coordinator Shelley Dewig said.

Dewig encouraged the community to continue its generosity. Catholic Charities of Louisville is also in need of school supplies for the children, such as notebooks, binders, pencils, even school uniforms.

