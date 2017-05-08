Covington to discuss parking alternatives during garage construction

On Monday night, the City of Covington has scheduled a public meeting to discuss parking mitigation options that are available throughout the construction of the parking garage at 501 Main.

During the construction process, 84 spaces will be impacted. As a result, Covington has put together various options to mitigate this parking loss during the six month construction period.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the City Hall Commission Chamber on W. Pike Street.

The meeting is open to the public.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.