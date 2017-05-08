APNewsBreak: Teen killed by officers left suicide note

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A 15-year-old boy left a suicide note before he was killed by officers after pointing a BB gun at them in a high school parking lot in the dark, police said Monday.
Assistant Police Chief Brian Ahearn told The Associated Press that police found the note on the Torrey Pines High School student.
"We believe that he called the police and pulled the gun on them so that he would be shot," Ahearn said.
Police say the boy called 911 shortly before 3:30 a.m. to ask officers to check on the welfare of an unarmed boy in front of the school.
When two officers arrived, they spotted a youth in the front parking lot. As they got out of their patrol cars, he pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer, police said.
The officers drew their guns and ordered him to drop the weapon. But instead he began to walk toward an officer, ignoring more demands to drop the weapon, police said.
Both officers fired, hitting him several times. They performed first aid and called paramedics. The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The gun was found to be a BB air pistol. Investigators determined the teen made the 911 call.
Police didn't release the teen's name because of his age.
The San Diego Union High School District said in a statement that it was sending a crisis-response team to the campus Monday to support students, staff and parents. Counseling was also made available at all schools in the district for anyone wanting to talk about the shooting.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flamesMore >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flamesMore >>
The Transportation Security Administration is looking to reunite passengers with stuff they leave behind at airport checkpointsMore >>
The Transportation Security Administration is looking to reunite passengers with stuff they leave behind at airport checkpointsMore >>
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes says a sewer main may be the cause of a sinkhole in San Francisco, but officials won't know for sure until they can move a big-rig truck that is partially swallowed by the holeMore >>
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes says a sewer main may be the cause of a sinkhole in San Francisco, but officials won't know for sure until they can move a big-rig truck that is partially swallowed by the holeMore >>
Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inaugurationMore >>
Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inaugurationMore >>
Trump: Few share 'iron bonds' like US, AustraliaMore >>
Trump: Few share 'iron bonds' like US, AustraliaMore >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.More >>
Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.More >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."More >>
President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."More >>