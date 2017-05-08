Suspect in April shooting charged with attempted murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with an April shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Maurice L. Deal, Jr., 29, of Louisville, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. May 7. He is charged with attempted murder.

Louisville Metro police say that on April 21, Deal was responsible for shooting a person multiple times in the 2000 block of Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Deal was arraigned today in Jefferson District Court and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond.

He is scheduled to be back in court May 18.

