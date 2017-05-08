Bellarmine President's estate up for sale

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a gorgeous historic mansion on 6.5 acres in Glenview. Since it was donated 20 years ago it has served as the home of the Bellarmine University president and as a university event site. Now, it's for sale.

Bellarmine University is putting the gift on the market. We're told the incoming president, Dr. Susan M. Donovan, is buying her own home and this deal will benefit what matters most, the students.

"It's one of Glenview's most storied estates," said Logan Ormerod, an agent with Kentucky Select Properties who is listed as the co-listing agent on the property.

At a price tag of $2.75 million, Edgewood, a 7,857 square foot home with seven bedrooms, five full baths and a listing on the National Register of Historic Places, could be yours.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Refugee children excited to receive donated toys

+ Headwear wanted for 2017 Derby Museum Hat Contest

+ Testing stress eased by puppy love

"Originally, the main residence was built in about 1850 and then various owners added onto the property over the years," Ormerod said.

Donated in 1997 by renowned and now retired heart surgeon Dr. Allan Lansing and his wife Donna, the property was home to Dr. Joseph McGowan, the late BU president who died in March 2016. For years, the property also served as an event site for student and faculty gatherings and fundraisers.

"Parties that have been held at this house have been huge," Ormerod said, "it's been well maintained and taken care of especially by Bellarmine University, the current owners who really took on a full-scale renovation in 2000."

So why is it for sale?

"Proceeds from the sale of Bellarmine University's Glenview property will be used to benefit the university and its students," said Jason Cissell, a Bellarmine spokesman, "with the exact use of the funds to be determined once the sale is complete."

Cissell said Donovan and her husband have decided to purchase their own home in the Highlands, so they can be near the university. We're told Donovan wants to pay for her home.

Meanwhile, since 2014, Bellarmine has also owned the Lansing's historic Boxhill property in Glenview. An arrangement gives the Lansings residence there. When they decide it's time to move, Bellarmine will decide what the property will be used for.

On the market for just 20 days, Kentucky Select Properties said there has been significant interest - both locally and out-of-town - due to its history and desired location.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.