Woman stuck on plane to California rather than Paris

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - United Airlines has apologized to a French woman after she wound up on a plane to San Francisco instead of Paris from a New Jersey airport.
WABC-TV reports (http://7ny.tv/2pX53Gh ) Lucie Bahetoukilae was scheduled to fly from Newark to Paris last month. Bahetoukilae, who only speaks French, ended up in San Francisco after boarding a plane at the gate that corresponded with her ticket.
Bahetoukilae's niece, Diane Miantsoko, says United made a last-minute gate change that her aunt missed. Miantsoko says United staffers scanned her aunt's ticket and seated her in an open seat anyway.
She eventually made it to Paris after an 11-hour layover in San Francisco and 28 hours of travel.
United says it apologized "for this unacceptable experience," and that it's working to prevent it from happening again.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flamesMore >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flamesMore >>
The Transportation Security Administration is looking to reunite passengers with stuff they leave behind at airport checkpointsMore >>
The Transportation Security Administration is looking to reunite passengers with stuff they leave behind at airport checkpointsMore >>
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes says a sewer main may be the cause of a sinkhole in San Francisco, but officials won't know for sure until they can move a big-rig truck that is partially swallowed by the holeMore >>
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes says a sewer main may be the cause of a sinkhole in San Francisco, but officials won't know for sure until they can move a big-rig truck that is partially swallowed by the holeMore >>
Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inaugurationMore >>
Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inaugurationMore >>
Trump: Few share 'iron bonds' like US, AustraliaMore >>
Trump: Few share 'iron bonds' like US, AustraliaMore >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.More >>
Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.More >>