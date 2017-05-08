Jeffersonville rallies to save the Nachand Fieldhouse

A new fundraising effort is underway to repair and renovate the Nachand Fieldhouse in Jeffersonville. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – At the time it was built, it was largest in the state. Now the Nachand Fieldhouse, the original home of Jeffersonville High School basketball, is gearing up for its 80th birthday.

A new fundraising campaign aims to gear up for the next 80 years.

The fieldhouse was built in 1937 for $55,000, thanks to a gr ant by President Roosevelt.

Bob Potter, 80, can tell you a thing or two about the Nachand Fieldhouse, which was like his second home growing up. He was one of the stars of the Jeffersonville High School basketball team in 1953.

“We were 19 and 1,” Potter said. “That team was a good team, but I've got pictures here of every team, varsity, that ever played in this gym.”

On the weekends the gym was the place to be.

“At that time, hardly anyone had a television in our area, eight or 10 families maybe," Potter said. "So on Friday and Saturday nights, everyone came here. Everyone came to this basketball arena.”

The crowds far exceeded the 5,650-person capacity.

“The fire marshal let us get 6,000 in for the games,” Potter said. “He was nice enough to do that.”

People of all ages have many stories, like former UofL athlete Sara Nord, or as she's known around here, Miss Indiana Basketball 2000. She now oversees operations.

“This is pretty much where it started for me and now I get to give back as a director,” Nord said.

Potter and Nord are two of many hoping to help fundraising efforts for the facility.

Bill Burns, president of the Jeffersonville Parks Authority, said the board is hopeful to generate nearly $1.8 million for infrastructure improvements and upgrades.

“Right now, we have various basketball, volleyball leagues,” Burns said. “They are playing pickle ball now, lots of parties on the weekends. It's rented on a consistent basis.”

The fieldhouse is very popular through the spring, but it gets a little tough in the summer because the building is not air conditioned.

“We have lots of brick work that needs done," Burns said. "We need to upgrade the heating and air, electrical needs updated. The facade needs some work on it. The bathrooms need updated and just some various other items within the building.”

They’re all hoping to preserve memories with a much needed makeover.

“There's just so much more we can do with this building once we bring it back to where it was,” Burns said.

The Jeffersonville Parks Department and The Nachand Fieldhouse Work Group organized a Save the Fieldhouse pep rally on May 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The rally will kick off the public campaign to raise money for the facility.

A special birthday cake will be served at the pep rally. The event will include special guest appearances by friends of Nachand Fieldhouse, Jeff High Cheerleaders, Reggy Red Devil and The New Washington State Bank Fun Truck. Food and drinks will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

