New bench building friendships at Owensboro school

Some Daviess County students are making sure everyone has a friend at recess, through their new creative playground addition: the buddy bench.

If students are new or maybe their friends didn't show up that day they can go sit on the bench and that lets other students know they are looking for someone to play with.

The Student Lighthouse Team at East View Elementary helped design and paint the bench after Lowes donated the supplies.

Students say they've also spent time on the bench looking for those who are playing alone.

Teachers say the bench has already been a success. They say they might look at building another one in the future.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.