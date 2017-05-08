Mets says Harvey will return to mound Friday at Milwaukee

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In a Friday, April 21, 2017 file photo, New York Mets' Matt Harvey (33) delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, in New York. The New York Mets have scratch...

By RONALD BLUMAP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Matt Harvey is set to rejoin the New York Mets' rotation Friday at Milwaukee after serving a three-day suspension for not showing up at Citi Field for a game last weekend..

"You make a mistake. You stand up be accountable and move on. And you know what people forget about it," Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday, a day after general manager Sandy Alderson revealed the discipline for the 28-year-old pitcher

Collins said Harvey will return to the Mets on Tuesday and will have to explain what happened to his teammates. Collins said Harvey will decide "if he wants to do it in a group, which is the easiest, I always think, or if he wants to do it individually."

The suspension is costing Harvey $84,016 of his $5,125,000 salary. Collins says he expects Harvey's agent, Scott Boras, to challenge the discipline.

While the Mets refused to say Sunday what caused the punishment, Collins went into more detail Monday.

"We have a policy here. We had to do something. Sandy did it,'" Collins said. "I respect it. I thought it was the right thing to do. I know it's dramatic, but I think any team in baseball would have probably reacted very similarly. And it wasn't just Matt Harvey. Anybody in that room that misses a day and nobody knows about it, we've got to do the same thing."

New York is coming off a weekend in which star pitcher Noah Syndergaard was put on the 60-day disabled list because of a torn lat muscle and the team was embarrassed when it tweeted a photo of T.J. Rivera wearing the star-of-the-game crown in the clubhouse that included a clearly visible sex toy in backup catcher Kevin Plawecki's locker.

"We have gotten where we have gotten the last two years with all of the things that have happened here because we have a tremendous clubhouse," Collins said. "If you're talking about the pranks guys play on each other, that's part of the gig here, that's part of professional - that's part of a clubhouse atmosphere. People outside don't like it, we really don't care. It's about our guys relaxing and having some fun."

