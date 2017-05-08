Former TN teacher at center of nationwide Amber Alert being held - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Former TN teacher at center of nationwide Amber Alert being held in Henderson Co. jail

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Tad Cummins (Source: Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office) Tad Cummins (Source: Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

The former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a former teenaged student is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center, according to NBC affiliate WSMV.

Tad Cummins and the 15-year-old former student were at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert and were found about a month later in California.

It is unclear when Cummins will appear in court.

