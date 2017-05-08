Hwy 144 shut down at Graham Lane after semi carrying bricks overturns

Highway 144 is being shut down at Graham Lane in Daviess County due to an overturned semi carrying bricks.

We're told the bricks are all over the place, which is why the area is being shut down.

144 in Daviess Co. is still closed near Graham Lane after a semi overturned spilling bricks into someone's yard. pic.twitter.com/2Y08Ke0V7T — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) May 8, 2017

There's no word on what caused the semi to overturn or if anyone was hurt.

