Pirates pitcher Taillon has suspected testicular cancer

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon underwent surgery Monday morning for suspected testicular cancer.
The right-hander had the surgery at Allegheny General Hospital.
After alerting the team's medical staff of an abnormality, Taillon, 26, consulted with Dr. John C. Lyne during the weekend. Lyne performed the surgery.
The recommended treatment plan for Taillon is pending further testing. Taillon remains on the 10-day disabled list.
"Jameson has again proven to us what a strong person he is by the way in which he has reacted to this development. We are appreciative of Dr. Lyne and the staff at Allegheny General Hospital for their invaluable expertise and efforts in caring for Jameson," Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said. "We have told Jameson that our only priority is his health and well-being. His teammates, our coaches, baseball staff and entire organization will support him in his recovery in every possible way, and we will keep him in our thoughts and prayers."
