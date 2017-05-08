Goodwill opens new Louisville store

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky celebrated a milestone in Louisville on Monday.

It was the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the 65th Goodwill of Kentucky.

The new store -- located in the 12000 block of Taylorsville Road, near the Gene Snyder Freeway -- is larger than 11,000 square feet, with more than 7,000 square feet of that dedicated just to the sales area.

"This is an opportunity to create some jobs and to employ some people who need a chance, and further our mission to help people and make their lives better through the power of work," Goodwill CEO Amy Luttrell said.

The new store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m.on Sundays.

