Goodwill opens new Louisville store

The shooting happened around 1:35 p.m. May 6 at a home in the 1700 block of Noble Place where the victim, the suspect and a number of other people lived.More >>
The new store -- located in the 12000 block of Taylorsville Road, near the Gene Snyder Freeway -- is larger than 11,000 square feet, with more than 7,000 square feet of that dedicated just to the sales area.More >>
A new fundraising effort is underway to repair and renovate the Nachand Fieldhouse in Jeffersonville.More >>
At a price tag of $2.75 million, Edgewood could be yours.More >>
Maurice L. Deal, Jr., 29, of Louisville, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. May 7.More >>
