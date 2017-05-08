Field Trip: Students watch peregrine falcons get fitted with ID bands

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some Mt. Tabor Elementary School students got out of the classroom today -- to name three peregrine falcon chicks.

The third- and fourth-grade students traveled to Duke Energy's Gallagher generating station to watch the Indiana Department of Natural Resources administer identification bands on the legs of each of the three chicks.

Teachers from the school said Monday's opportunity was invaluable for the students, as they were able to see science, and not just read and hear about it.

Peregrine falcons can live as many as 19 years and are one of the fastest creatures in the world. In fact, they've been clocked flying at more than 200 mph as they dive for prey.

