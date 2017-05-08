Drop dead gorgeous teenage girl shows up for prom in coffin

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin .
Megan Flaherty says she mainly wanted to have fun while attending Pennsauken High School's junior prom Saturday. The 17-year-old says she checked with her date to make sure he had no reservations about her plans.
Flaherty's open coffin slid out of the back a hearse. She then stepped out of the coffin on the hand of her date and smiled as other prom goers looked on in amazement.
Photos and video of Flaherty's entrance have become an online topic.
Many commenters seem to like the entrance, with some joking Flaherty was "drop dead gorgeous." But others say her actions were insensitive and tasteless.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.More >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flamesMore >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flamesMore >>
The Transportation Security Administration is looking to reunite passengers with stuff they leave behind at airport checkpointsMore >>
The Transportation Security Administration is looking to reunite passengers with stuff they leave behind at airport checkpointsMore >>
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes says a sewer main may be the cause of a sinkhole in San Francisco, but officials won't know for sure until they can move a big-rig truck that is partially swallowed by the holeMore >>
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes says a sewer main may be the cause of a sinkhole in San Francisco, but officials won't know for sure until they can move a big-rig truck that is partially swallowed by the holeMore >>
Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inaugurationMore >>
Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inaugurationMore >>
Trump: Few share 'iron bonds' like US, AustraliaMore >>
Trump: Few share 'iron bonds' like US, AustraliaMore >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.More >>
Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.More >>
Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.More >>