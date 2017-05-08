NBA champ Shaq wants to be a sheriff

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal waves to fans as he is honored during a game between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons after he was inducted in the Magic Hall of Fame, Friday, March 27, 2015. (Source: AP Photo/John Raoux)

(RNN) - NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal says he wants to run for sheriff.

While former NBA star Charles Barkley has frequently joked about running for political office, the former LSU and NBA star seems serious.

“In 2020, I plan to run for sheriff,” O’Neal said.

“It’s not about politics for me,” the 7 foot, 325 pound O’Neal said on Friday. “It is something that I have always wanted to do.”

According to a report from WXIA, Shaq could run in Henry County, GA, or in Florida. The owner of four NBA championship rings says he aspires to be in law enforcement to help forge better relations between communities and the uniform.

"You know, when I was coming up, people loved and respected the police, the deputies. And, I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community I serve,” he said.

O’Neal, a New Jersey native, said he can relate to people from all backgrounds.

“I know how to run a team,” he said, adding that would surround himself with highly-experienced officers.

Does he have a campaign slogan in mind? “Shaq for Sheriff! Back to the old school,” according to the report.

