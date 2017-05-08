Suspects in murder of man found on Bearcamp Road return to Louisville

Joshua Cambron's stabbed body was found on Bearcamp Road over the weekend.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people accused of kidnapping and killing a Louisville man are now in the Louisville Metro Detention Center.

Misty McKnight, who also goes by Misty Graham, and Robert Carpenter are charged in the death of Joshua Cambron.

Cambron's body was found on Bearcamp Road near Jefferson Memorial Forest on April 22. The Jefferson County Coroner determined Cambron died from incise wound.

Carpenter and McKnight were arrested in Ohio on April 24 after authorities found Cambron's vehicle there.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police: Altercation led to Derby day shooting

+ Suspect in April shooting charged with attempted murder

+ Demand for restaurants in South Louisville sparks initiatives for entrepreneurs

Louisville police said the two suspects caught a ride from Cambron on April 21 at the Walmart on Outer Loop, then robbed him with a knife and ultimately killed him.

The pair was extradited from Ohio to Louisville on Monday. They are facing several charges, including murder.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.