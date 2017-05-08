1 hurt in crash after reported drive-by shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three people are in custody after a crash and a reported drive-by shooting.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of Dr. W J Hodge Street and Greenwood Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. A few minutes earlier, police had received a call of shots fired at another location west of Greenwood.

At the crash scene, police found one of the vehicles empty, believed to be the vehicle involved in the shooting. Four people from that vehicle had fled; three of them were caught a short time later, one is still on the loose.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital; she is expected to recover.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

