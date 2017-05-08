Owensboro BBQ Fest kicks off this weekend

Owensboro's BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend and organizers say they have some new events they hope will draw even larger crowds.

Over 60 food booths and 50 craft booths will take over downtown Owensboro starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

The festivities will continue Saturday. At 2 p.m., competitive eater Joey Chestnut will be in town ready to break the world ever in the mutton sandwich eating contest.

Organizers are ready for this Owensboro staple to get started.

