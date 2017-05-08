Chief vs Council: Debate heats up over Louisville's crime rate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "Everyone here is hearing things are down, you should good, you should feel warm and fuzzy," Louisville Metro Councilman Brent Ackerson said during a Public Safety Committee meeting Monday. The meeting was filled with some sarcasm and disbelief over whether the crime in Louisville is actually down. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad's answer to that question raised eyebrows and many questions in front of skeptical Metro Council members. Monday was the day for...More >>
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "Everyone here is hearing things are down, you should good, you should feel warm and fuzzy," Louisville Metro Councilman Brent Ackerson said during a Public Safety Committee meeting Monday. The meeting was filled with some sarcasm and disbelief over whether the crime in Louisville is actually down. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad's answer to that question raised eyebrows and many questions in front of skeptical Metro Council members. Monday was the day for...More >>
Louisville native Leon Smith worked with UK athletics from 2001 to 2009, then went on to become an advisor to professional athletes.More >>
Louisville native Leon Smith worked with UK athletics from 2001 to 2009, then went on to become an advisor to professional athletes.More >>
The team's now-shattered championship trophy is a metaphor for what became of some of the players.More >>
The team's now-shattered championship trophy is a metaphor for what became of some of the players.More >>
Photos taken from inside the home revealed dirt and feces throughout. The dogs were mostly allowed to wander freely. LaRue County limits homes to five dogs without a special license.More >>
Photos taken from inside the home revealed dirt and feces throughout. The dogs were mostly allowed to wander freely. LaRue County limits homes to five dogs without a special license.More >>
Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of Dr. W J Hodge Street and Greenwood Avenue at about 6:45 p.m.More >>
Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of Dr. W J Hodge Street and Greenwood Avenue at about 6:45 p.m.More >>