4 sent to hospital after 3 vehicle crash in McCracken County

Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed it got a call shortly after 11 p.m. about a "person down" in the area of 10800 Grafton Hall Road.More >>
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed it got a call shortly after 11 p.m. about a "person down" in the area of 10800 Grafton Hall Road.More >>
The team's now-shattered championship trophy is a metaphor for what became of some of the players.More >>
The team's now-shattered championship trophy is a metaphor for what became of some of the players.More >>
A meeting between LMPD leaders and Louisville's city council was filled with sarcasm and disbelief over whether the crime in Louisville is up or down.More >>
A meeting between LMPD leaders and Louisville's city council was filled with sarcasm and disbelief over whether the crime in Louisville is up or down.More >>
Photos taken from inside the home revealed dirt and feces throughout. The dogs were mostly allowed to wander freely. LaRue County limits homes to five dogs without a special license.More >>
Photos taken from inside the home revealed dirt and feces throughout. The dogs were mostly allowed to wander freely. LaRue County limits homes to five dogs without a special license.More >>
Louisville native Leon Smith worked with UK athletics from 2001 to 2009, then went on to become an advisor to professional athletes.More >>
Louisville native Leon Smith worked with UK athletics from 2001 to 2009, then went on to become an advisor to professional athletes.More >>