Ex-UK basketball staffer accused in $1 million scam

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A former UK basketball staffer is facing felony charges, accused of cheating clients out of more than $1 million.

Louisville native Leon Smith worked with UK athletics from 2001 to 2009, then went on to become an advisor to professional athletes.

He's accused of stealing from four clients by opening fraudulent accounts in their names, stealing checks and stealing money from their accounts.

Yahoo Sports reported that former UK players Darius Miller and Josh Harrelson are among the victims.

Smith is set to be arraigned in Lexington next week.

