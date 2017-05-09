UofL's Ellis named Player of the Month

Louisville Baseball’s Ellis Named National Player of the Month for April

Junior infielder hit .455 with eight home runs and 22 RBI in 19 games during month of April

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville infielder Drew Ellis was named Monday as the National Player of the Month for April by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. It is the first such honor for Ellis and the second this season for the Cardinals as Brendan McKay earned the award for February.

Ellis, a native of Jeffersonville, Ind., had a prolific April at the plate for the high-octane Cardinals. The junior hit .455 (30-for-66) in 19 games with five doubles, one triple and eight homers, driving in 22 runs and sporting a .532 on-base percentage. On the year, Ellis leads the No. 2 Cardinals with a .393 average (66-for-168) to go along with 13 homers, 45 RBI, 16 doubles, 45 runs and one triple. Starting this season at both first base and third base, Ellis also has a .732 slugging percentage and .490 on-base percentage.

No. 2 Louisville (42-6, 20-4 ACC) is riding an 11-game winning streak after earning a series sweep at Notre Dame last weekend. With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the reigning back-to-back ACC Atlantic champion Cardinals are atop the division and hold a four-game lead over No. 8 Clemson. The Tigers host Louisville for a weekend series starting Friday at 6:30 p.m., ET.

Up next, No. 2 Louisville returns home to host Vanderbilt in the annual Battle of the Barrel on Tuesday at 6 p.m., ET at Jim Patterson Stadium.