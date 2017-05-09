Man assaulted, rushed to hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was rushed to University of Hospital late Monday night after being assaulted.

Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed it got a call shortly after 11 p.m. about a "person down" in the area of 10800 Grafton Hall Road.

The age of the victim wasn't known, nor was it immediately clear if he lived at the location where he was found.

The man's condition also was unknown as of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No other details were available.

