Latest Indiana sports

NCAA-RECRUITING REFORMS

Commissioners association OKs December football signing day

(AP) - High school seniors can now sign football letters of intent in December in addition to the traditional signing period in February.

The Collegiate Commissioners Association on Monday announced its approval of the new signing period, which is part of a package of reforms passed by the NCAA in April.

The early signing period is scheduled for Dec. 20-22, 2017, coinciding with the first three days of the initial date of the football midyear junior college transfer NLI signing period.

The early letter-of-intent signing period is part of a package of reforms that also permits high school juniors to take official visits from April through June, and that impose a two-year waiting period before Bowl Subdivision schools can hire people close to recruits to non-coaching positions.

YANKEES-REDS

No snoozing: Yankees pull all-nighter, beat Reds 10-4

CINCINNATI (AP) - Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday homered, Masahiro Tanaka won his fifth consecutive start, and the New York Yankees shook off a long game and a short night's sleep, beating the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 on Monday for their sixth victory in a row.

The Yankees have the best record in the majors at 21-9 and are 12 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015 season.

Their biggest challenge was overcoming the fatigue from an 18-inning, 5-4 win at Wrigley Field early Monday. The Yankees didn't land in the Cincinnati area until 5:08 a.m., and the sun was up when some of them finally fell asleep. Players sipped caffeinated drinks and yawned in the clubhouse pregame.

Tanaka (5-1) gave them what they needed after their all-nighter, going seven innings on 112 pitches to rest the bullpen. He allowed four runs - Joey Votto drove in three with a single and a homer - while ending the Reds' five-game winning streak.

Gary Sanchez hit a bases-loaded single in the first off Rookie Davis (1-2), a former Yankees prospect.

CUBS-ROCKIES PPD

Cubs, Rockies postponed by rain

DENVER (AP) - The game between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies on Monday night has been postponed because of rain.

It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game at 12:10 p.m. MT and the second at 6:40 p.m. The game was delayed for about 75 minutes before being called.

This comes as welcomed news for the Cubs, who can now get a good night's rest. The team arrived at their Denver hotel around 5 a.m. Monday after a 5-4, 18-inning loss to the New York Yankees.

There was so much hail in the afternoon that it had to be swept off the tarp covering the field. The rain persisted as the crowd gathered under the overhang trying to wait out the delay.

BEARS-SKUTA

Chicago Bears sign LB Dan Skuta to 1-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Veteran linebacker Dan Skuta has signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears.

The 31-year-old Skuta - released by Jacksonville last month - has appeared in 112 games, including 26 with the Jaguars. Skuta signed a five-year contract worth $20.5 million in 2015 that included a little more than $8 million guaranteed.

He totaled 55 tackles and 1½ sacks in two seasons in Jacksonville. His role was marginalized after the drafting of linebacker Myles Jack last year. Skuta previously played for San Francisco (2013-14) and Cincinnati (2009-12).

The Bears announced the signing on Monday. Chicago is coming off a last-place finish in the NFC North at 3-13.

