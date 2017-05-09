Georgia wildfire: hot, dry conditions vexing to firefighters

Donna is also the most powerful cyclone ever recorded in the month of May in the Southern Hemisphere.More >>
Despite the ice, temperatures in the area were around 60 degrees Monday.
Torrential rains and melting snow have already flooded more than 2,000 homes across Quebec, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,500 people.
Multiple fires broke out in the area, and fire crews worked to extinguish them as quickly as they could.
Numerous structures have been lost and more are threatened as a large range fire moves through Beaver County, Oklahoma.
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.
Images of severe weather from around the Midlands on Wednesday.
A Bible found untouched in Bass Chapel at William Carey University after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the campus has garnered a lot of attention on social media.
Severe storms brought heavy rain, strong wind and possible tornadoes to the South on Monday, taking at least five lives. More storms are forecast for Tuesday.
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 election
Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames
The Transportation Security Administration is looking to reunite passengers with stuff they leave behind at airport checkpoints
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes says a sewer main may be the cause of a sinkhole in San Francisco, but officials won't know for sure until they can move a big-rig truck that is partially swallowed by the hole
Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inauguration
Trump: Few share 'iron bonds' like US, Australia
After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.
Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.
