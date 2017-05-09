Suspect in doctors' slayings once worked at their posh condo

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). A Boston police vehicle patrols, Monday, May 8, 2017, near the scene of a double murder in the penthouse of the Macallen Building, center, in Boston. Bampumim Teixeira is charged with killing Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard F...

BOSTON (AP) - Police say the man suspected of killing two engaged Boston doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium once held a security job there.

The Boston Globe says a Boston Police Department report indicates that Bampumim Teixeira worked at the complex sometime before 2016. There was no evidence that he was employed there recently.

The 30-year-old Teixeira is charged with two counts of murder in the Friday deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field.

His attorney entered no- guilty pleas on his behalf during his arraignment Monday at the hospital where he is recovering from gunshot wounds suffered during a standoff with police.

Responding officers found the victims bound and dead. A black bag of jewelry was also found inside their unit.

