Police: Would-be car thief dies of injuries after confrontation with victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man assaulted late Monday night in south Louisville died of his injuries, but no charges have been filed in the case, police said.

Officers responded to the 10800 block of Grafton Hall Road about 11:30 p.m. Monday where they found a man in full cardiac arrest from an assault. Police said he was unresponsive and not breathing. Paramedics rushed the man to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two people told officers the man had been trying to steal their car, and when they confronted him, he became physical with them.

The man never regained consciousness and died as a result of the injuries he suffered during the altercation.

No charges are pending. Police said the case will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office for review.

