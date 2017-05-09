Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wrong size type

(AP Photo/Matt Volz). Upward Bound program coordinator Corey Chenoweth, left, and high school senior Uriah Birchmier say goodbye in Helena, Mont., Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Dozens of universities across the country saw their applications denied for Upwar...

(AP Photo/Matt Volz). High school senior Uriah Birchmier poses in front of lockers at Helena High School in Helena, Mont., Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Birchmier participates in Upward Bound, a college preparation program for poor students and those with fa...

(AP Photo/Matt Volz). High school senior Uriah Birchmier speaks about how the Upward Bound program is helping him get to college in Helena, Mont., Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Dozens of universities across the country saw their applications denied for the p...

By AMY BETH HANSONAssociated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Dozens of universities and organizations that applied for federal grants to help young people from poor families prepare for college were turned down by the U.S. Education Department because of mistakes that consisted mostly of incorrect margins, the wrong size type or lack of double-spacing.

The rejections have triggered an outcry from members of both parties on Capitol Hill and thrown into jeopardy programs that help thousands of high school students a year.

Members of Congress have asked Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to reconsider the applications for the Upward Bound program. But congressional aides tell The Associated Press that the department isn't going to do it.

