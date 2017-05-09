3 juveniles arrested after police pursuit

This is the stolen Jeep police were pursuing. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning after a police pursuit that stretched from Shively to Shelbyville Road to the Iroquois neighborhood.

Lt. Col. Carl Yates of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said Shively police were pursuing the suspect vehicle from an attempted burglary when they discovered the vehicle had been stolen. The officers eventually terminated their pursuit, but JCSO units began following the SUV when it passed them on the Watterson Expressway.

They followed the Jeep to Shelbyville Road and then west to Southern Parkway where it exited. The suspects ditched the vehicle on Alger Avenue.

A Louisville Metro Police Department helicopter was extremely helpful locating the suspects on foot, Yates said. They were taken into custody in the area of South 5th Street and Alger.

Two of the suspects are 16 years old. The third is 17 years old. Police said two of them are female and one is male.

Yates said juveniles face charges associated with traffic violations and likely added charges for the attempted burglary.

