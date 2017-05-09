3 charged in California neighborhood drive-by shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An attempted drive-by shooting led to a crash and a chase that ended with the arrests of three men and a fourth person at large.

Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, shots were fired from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue in California neighborhood at a person walking down the street. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The car then sped off but as was involved in a crash at Greenwood and Dr. W. J. Hodge Street. The four people inside tried to run away. Three of them were caught by Louisville Metro police.

The suspects - Deron Perkins, 20; Dale L. Todd, 22, and Dechonti R Bledsaw, 20, all of Louisville - are charged with receiving stolen property (a firearm) and criminal mischief. Perkins is also charged with two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Perkins and Todd are each charged with fleeing and evading police along with leaving the scene of an accident - failure to render aid.

Following their arraignments, each of the suspects is being held on a $50,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections. They are scheduled to be back in court May 19.

A woman in the other car was injured in the crash. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

